Arkansas United holds Immigrant Integration Fair in Little Rock this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A non-profit group has launched a yearlong campaign to assist immigrants in Arkansas.

Arkansas United held the first Immigrant Integration Fair at Plaza Frida on West 65th Street.

Organizers said the goal is to gather legal, tax and health information in one location.

Around 20 local nonprofit groups and service providers took part in today’s fair. Mireya Reith, founding Executive Director for Arkansas United said that they are looking forward to working together across the state to achieve their potential.

“This is just the first of more to come so we’re looking forward to working together across Arkansas to help all of us achieve our potential,” Reith said.

Arkansas United’s goal is to hold ten events throughout the next year to provide critical services to immigrants.

For more information on Arkansas United, visit them online at ArkansasUnited.org.

