Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Three-day severe weather threat!

Our summer-like weather will revert back to spring-like as Arkansas is in the bullseye of a multiday severe thunderstorm threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Arkansas under a severe weather risk for three straight days this week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday parts or most of the state has at least a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat.







On Tuesday the threat is for Northwest Arkansas and it will arrive overnight into Wednesday morning. Those same storms will pose a threat to central Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Finally, forecast models are showing another complex of thunderstorms impacting the state on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Below is the latest timing.

The exact timing of all of these thunderstorm chances is extremely difficult to pinpoint, so check back here for updates. More accurate timing will be available once high-resolution model data is out.

Like the exact timing, the threats are also difficult to predict this many days away. There appears to be plentiful storm fuel with lesser amounts of wind shear. This means the main threat will likely be hail and damaging straight-line winds, with a lower tornado threat. As always this time of year, a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Thank you for trusting the Arkansas Storm Team! We will have more in-depth info in the coming days!

