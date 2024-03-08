Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Only one month away!!!

We are only one month away from the Great American Solar Eclipse! Just 31 days until the moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun completely blocking it out!

The path of totality will essentially split the state in half. It will start in southwest Arkansas at 1:45 pm and exit northeast Arkansas around 2:00 pm.

The moon’s shadow will be racing across the state at about 1800 mph!!! Even with that speed, there will still be parts of Arkansas that will be in totality for over 4 minutes! That’s about twice as long as the 2017 total solar eclipse.

If you are not located within the path of totality you will miss out on the spectacular sights. On April 8th you should travel into the path because it will be well worth it!

Seeing a total solar eclipse is rare and exciting, but it can all be ruined by cloudy skies. If it’s cloudy on April 8th the only thing you would see is it getting dark for a few minutes.

It’s still too early to make an accurate forecast, so let us look at climate data. Early April in Arkansas we typically see clouds about every other year, so basically, it’s a coin flip…

We won’t have an accurate forecast for April 8th until the end of March.

Fingers crossed we don’t have any clouds!!!

