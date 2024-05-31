Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: What are weather balloons?

When it comes to forecasting the weather in Arkansas, there’s a lot that goes into it. One of the tools meteorologists use daily is data from weather balloons.

A little device with an antenna, called a radiosonde, is attached to the weather balloon. It collects temperature, humidity, wind direction, wind speed and pressure from the surface up to the stratosphere. On a typical day, the balloon climbs to 110,000 feet before it bursts and floats back down, attached to an orange parachute.



“Basically, it’s a way we can sample the atmosphere. We always need observations, not just at the ground, but also up in the atmosphere, so we know what’s happening,” said Meteorologist Justin Condry with the National Weather Service Little Rock.

The data collected from the radiosonde comes back through the antenna and gives an idea of the current state of the atmosphere. That information helps forecast models better predict what’s going to happen, he added.

The weather balloons are launched twice a day, every day, from National Weather Service offices across the country. During daylight saving time, this is around 6am and 6pm central time and 5am and 5pm in central standard time.



A TIDBIT ON TIME: The launches are labeled in Zulu (Z) or Universal Time Coordinated (UTC). A 12Z launch equates to 7a.m. cdt (the balloons are launched one hour before, so the data is done by then). A 00Z launch equates to 7 p.m. cdt. During standard time, a 12Z launch is 6 a.m. cst and 00Z launch is 6 p.m. cst.



Additionally, special launches can be done during impactful weather – ahead of severe storms or snow and ice.

“We recently had some severe weather, where we were able to do some more frequent launches, and the reason that’s just more important for us in our jobs is just we can assess the atmosphere real time and know, hey, the atmosphere is conducive to develop tornadoes or maybe we’ll have hail or downbursts or something like that. So it tells us a lot here at the weather service as well as other meteorologists who are trying to keep the public safe,” said Condry.

While satellites and planes also relay atmospheric conditions, when it comes to forecasting, the more observations, the better.

“I think what it is does is it allows us to get a measurement in real time across the country. So it’s not only us at the Little Rock office doing these balloon launches, but the other 96 places are launching them at the same time we are. It’s a network, kind of like a rain gauge network – the more you have, the better. Not only are they working to get that data into the forecast models, but even the plane data and satellites – that all feeds into those forecast models as well. So it’s all one big observation that goes in and helps us determine what’s going to happen,” said Condry.

On a typical day, weather balloons grow to 30 feet across before they burst. This is because pressure decreases with increasing height, causing the balloon to expand.

On a typical day, weather balloons are about 5-6 feet across

Weather balloons are filled with hydrogen rather than helium, as it is lighter and cheaper. Can you spot the weather balloon in the sky in this picture?



It takes the balloon 90 minutes to get to 110,000 feet and about 30 minutes to land once the balloon pops. Where the balloon lands completely depends on the weather.



About 20% of radiosondes are found. If you come across one, you can return it to the NWS Office or keep it.



If you happen to come across one in Arkansas, it more than likely came from an NWS office to our west. Northeast Arkansas and Tennessee have a better chance of a weather balloon from the Little Rock office reaching them.

