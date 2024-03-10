Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Later sunsets are here!

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 10th at 2 am. This means our clocks will spring forward from 2 am to 3 am.

We lose an hour of sleep, but we get to enjoy later sunsets! The sunset will go from 6:12 on Saturday to 7:13 on Sunday!

The later sunsets along with the longer days and warmer temperatures make it feel like Spring!

The days continue to lengthen into June making for even later sunsets!

Little Rock’s latest sunset of the year is 8:26 pm. That starts on June 23rd and lasts until July 4th!

After July 4th sunsets get earlier and earlier until we see our earliest sunset of 4:57 at the beginning of December.

