Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Major heat and storms next week!

Our stormy pattern will continue into the week of May 6th. Not only will we see widespread thunderstorms it will also get very hot and humid!

The Storm Prediction Center has already circled a few areas where severe thunderstorms will be likely Monday through Wednesday. Arkansas is in the bullseye of the risk areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday May 7th severe weather risk area.

Wednesday May 8th severe weather risk area.

This is still several days away so the timing and main threats are still unknown. As of right now, confidence is high that there will be plentiful energy for thunderstorms. This means very large hail will be likely. This also means that damaging wind gusts and tornadoes could be possible.

As I said, the exact timing is had to forecast this far in advance, but it looks like the afternoon and evenings of Tuesday, May 7th and Wednesday, May 8th are when you will need to be weather aware.





Along with the severe thunderstorm threat, there will be extreme heat for this time of year.

Air temperatures will be near 90° with high humidity. This will cause the feels-like temperatures to be nearly 100°!

If we hit 90°, this will be a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. Little Rock’s first 90° day is typically around May 20th.

The will be changes to this forecast, so check back with the Arkansas Storm Team for the most accurate weather information.

