Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low Severe T-Storm Risk Tuesday

Tuesday, April 26th is Arkansas’ next chance for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a low risk for severe thunderstorms across the entire state.

Severe thunderstorms are thunderstorms that produce damaging wind gusts, hail, or tornadoes. All three of those threats will be possible on Tuesday, with damaging wind and hail the most likely of the three.

The tornado risk is very low but not zero.

The timing of the thunderstorms will be in the morning through the evening on Tuesday. They will move through west Arkansas in the morning and central and eastern Arkansas in the afternoon.







Even though the risk is low, you should still be weather-aware on Tuesday. Be sure to have the Arkansas Storm Team App and have a plan in place when severe weather moves in.

