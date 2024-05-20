Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Storm chances return midweek

Hot, humid, and dry weather is on the way for the beginning of the week. However, storm chances will start to increase across the state by midweek.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, at least one part of the state will be at risk for strong to severe storms. Right now all of those risk areas are between a level 1 and 2 risk, meaning a very low to low risk for severe storms.

On Tuesday the threat is mainly for Northwest Arkansas and is set to arrive late Tuesday night and overnight into Wednesday morning. These storms are expected to lose their strength the farther east they move.

Severe Risk Tuesday

Wednesday will bring a more widespread chance for strong to severe storms, mainly through the afternoon and evening hours.

Severe Risk Wednesday

Forecast track shows storms moving in around 1 PM Wednesday, and continuing through the evening hours.

Forecast Track

Finally, forecast models show another complex of thunderstorms impacting the state again Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a low-end risk for severe storms across a majority of the state on Thursday.

Severe Risk Thursday

While these are all low to very low threats for severe weather, the best thing to do is to stay weather-aware. One way to do so is to download the Arkansas Storm Team App.

