Arkansas State Police trooper recruit honors his grandfather who’s a fallen ASP sergeant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For one Arkansas State Police recruit, law enforcement has been in his life since even before he was born and now his dreams of carrying on that tradition have come true.

Dillon Pigue graduated from the Arkansas State Police Academy in Little Rock on Thursday. He was one of the recruits chosen from a pool of 230 applicants.

“I have waited 30 years to put this uniform on, it’s surreal for me,” Pigue said.

According to officials from State Police, they began their training program on February 18, 2024, and did a 10-week program, where the recruits underwent a comprehensive and challenging curriculum designed to prepare them for the realities of being an Arkansas State Trooper.

The program included approximately 710 hours of specialized instruction and practical training, including criminal law, traffic control, accident investigation, firearms training and defensive tactics.

“It was a rough time but one of the greatest times of my life,” Pigue said.

At 36 years old, Pigue will be the third generation in his family to join law enforcement after graduating from the academy. He said his father and grandfather were both in law enforcement.

Pigue noted that his grandfather Kelly Pigue, who was a sergeant who died in the line of duty in 1977 after being injured in a car accident, is remembered in the hall of honor at the ASP Headquarters.

“I hope I am given the chance to try to fill his shoes and make him proud,” Pigue said.

Pigue said wearing the trooper uniform is “overwhelming” but he is thankful for it and the special item he received along with it.

“I can’t even begin to describe the honor it is to get my granddad’s badge number,” Pigue said.

He said his grandfather served for 11 years before he was killed at the age of 38. Pigue said he never got the opportunity to meet him.

“He passed away 10 years before I was born,” Pigue said.

Although the two never had a chance to meet face-to-face, they will not only share a bond with having the same last name, badge and uniform but also because Dillon will be in Troop D in Cross County which is the same Troop his grandfather was in.

“I really hope to carry on his legacy, lots of people respected him and knew him and thought highly of him,” Pigue said.

