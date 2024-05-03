Arkansas State Police seize almost 900 pounds of illegal marijuana from I-40 traffic stops in the last 10 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recent traffic stops on Interstate 40 in Arkansas led to major hauls of illegal narcotics by state police.

Arkansas State Police officials said their Interstate Criminal Patrol (ICP) has seized 886 pounds of illegal marijuana as well as one handgun in the past 10 days from I-40 traffic stops.

On April 25, ASP officials said troopers stopped a tractor-trailer hauling cars on I-40 in Lonoke County and, during a subsequent search, located 143 pounds of marijuana in one of the cars being transported.

Four days later, authorities said 120 pounds of illegal marijuana and a handgun were found during a traffic stop around 3 p.m. on eastbound I-40 in Lonoke County at the 175-mile marker.

On April 30, police said a third traffic stop around 7 a.m. on I-40 in Lonoke County led to the confiscation of 31 pounds of illegal marijuana.

Troopers said they seized 70 pounds of illegal marijuana during a Wednesday traffic stop at around 7:15 a.m. in Conway County.

On Thursday, troopers said they began a traffic stop on a van in Lonoke County around 1:15 a.m. They said a search of the van led to the discovery of several boxes and suitcases containing a total of 222 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities said an overnight traffic stop of a van on Friday at the 171-mile marker in Lonoke County led to the confiscation of 11 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing a total of 300 pounds.

“ASP’s ICP team is strongly committed to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s highways, and their success in intercepting massive amounts of illegal drugs in less than two weeks is a testament to their dedication,” ASP Colonel Mike Hagar said. “Efforts like these are crucial in maintaining public safety and preventing destructive illegal activity in our communities.”

State police officials said ICP has confiscated more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana so far this year.

