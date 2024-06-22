Arkansas State Police looking for missing woman out of Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police are looking for a missing woman out of Greenwood.

According to ASP, Bambi Denton, 43, was last seen June 16 at 4:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Retirement Center on 1200 West Center Street.

Denton was wearing a romper with a skirt. She is a white woman that is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She weighs 220 pounds. Denton has brown, medium-length hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Denton’s whereabouts, call the Greenwood Police Department at 479-996-4119.

