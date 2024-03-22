Arkansas State Police investigating Scott County homicide

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday in Waldron as requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

SCSO responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. to a home on AR-250 and found 69-year-old Russell Lewellen shot multiple times.

Emergency crews took Lewellen to a local hospital where he later died.

A 34-year-old Waldron man was arrested by SCSO and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Scott County Detention Center.

Lewellen’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine his cause of death.

