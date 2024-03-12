Arkansas State Police investigating Monday night officer involved shooting in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating after authorities said an officer with the Hot Springs Police Department was involved in a shooting Monday night.

Authorities said that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Albert Pike Road and Crimson Street.

Police said that one officer has been taken to a hospital.

No information has been given regarding the officer’s injuries or condition.

Hot Springs PD officials have not confirmed any other injuries.

Officials said that no one is in custody in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

