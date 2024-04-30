Arkansas State Police confirm three people injured in Interstate 630 shooting in Little Rock

Ryan Turbeville
·1 min read
28
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police said a shooting took place on Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Tuesday evening.

ASP officials confirmed that the cause of the westbound I-630 shutdown was a shooting that left three people injured.

Authorities said those who were injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said none of the victims have life-threatening injuries

According to ASP, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. ASP is investigating the shooting.

ARDOT cameras showed just before 8 p.m. that traffic was moving again on I-630.

Additional video showed a large police presence responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

