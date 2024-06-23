‘It was just a completely random senseless act’, Arkansas State Police discuss deadly Fordyce mass shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a press conference Sunday, officials with the Arkansas State Police revealed more details about the scene of the deadly Friday afternoon shooting at a grocery store in Fordyce.

During the press conference, ASP Colonel Mike Hagar confirmed that there was only one shooter during the incident and revealed that it was “just a completely random senseless act.”

Hagar revealed that the suspect, 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, immediately began engaging with victims after exiting his truck, then going into the store and firing at customers and employees.

Once police arrived, Hagar said that Posey then redirected his attention to them and was eventually neutralized while officers and first responders began rendering aid to victims.

One of the victims in the shooting, 23-year-old Callie Weems, began rendering aid to a gunshot victim prior to being shot.

“Instead of fleeing the store, she stopped to render aid in one of the most selfless acts I’ve ever seen,” Hagar stated.

Hagar also highlighted the personal connection between the officers and the victims at the scene.

“In contrast to shootings in other places, the thing that makes this so personal and so difficult is that these officers and deputies that responded to the scene, these are their friends and neighbors,” Hagar stated. “They didn’t refer to the victims generically, they called them by name. They know these people, it makes it particularly difficult in a situation like this.”

During the press conference Hagar confirmed that there are multiple victims still in the hospital with at least one in critical condition. Posey is currently facing four counts of capital murder, but Hagar stated that the charges will be updated.

Hagar also confirmed that due to the capital murder charges, the death penalty could be on the table.

