Arkansas State Police asking for public’s help in finding missing Sherwood teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Pulaski County who they said was endangered.

Authorities said Anna Simon last had contact with her mother Wednesday around 10:38 p.m. and that her vehicle was located at 11:30 p.m. on North Longfield Avenue in Sherwood.

Simon is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt with “Shotgun Dan’s” on it.

Arkansas State Police investigators are asking anyone with information on the location of 17-year-old Anna Simon to please call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.