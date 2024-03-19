Arkansas State Parks partners with Becoming RentABLE in push for more inclusivity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism’s State Parks Division partners with Becoming RentABLE in an attempt to set a nationwide standard in accessibility for state parks.

Becoming RentAble is a short-term listing platform focused exclusively on accessible rentals. The platform allows users to select mobility and cognitive accessible filters to identify listings that meet their specific needs.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders deploys Arkansas National Guard troops to southern border

DeGray Lake Resort State Park was the first to receive Becoming rentABLE’s mobility certification. The park currently has seven certified units.

“Arkansas is blessed with the best state park network in the country, and everyone should have a chance to see what we have to offer. I’m proud our parks are partnering with Becoming rentABLE to improve accommodations for visitors with disabilities and open our outdoor spaces to all,” said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.