Arkansas State Capitol to re-open later this week after Friday night fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Capitol will remain closed for the remainder of the week after crews with the Little Rock Fire Department responded to a fire at the building Friday evening.

According to LRFD officials, Capitol Security spotted smoke on a security camera around 5:45 p.m. They then alerted the fire department and evacuated the building.

Crews respond to fire at Arkansas Capitol

Authorities said fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which started in the café on the basement level of the State Capitol. They added that the café was closed when the fire started.

Department officials said the fire was limited to the café, but the extent of the smoke and water damage has yet to be determined.

In a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said that the capitol will remain closed to visitors until Thursday, May 23.

