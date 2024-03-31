Arkansas mothers gather at state capitol to combat violence in the community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Victory over violence is always the mission when crime is the topic of discussion, and Saturday on the state capitol steps, several families who’ve had loved ones killed came together as one.

The rally was created by two Arkansas mothers, Lawanna Allen and Lakesia Aycock who continue to fight for the cause by bringing awareness to violence and addressing the community.

“This journey is our journey. We didn’t ask to be on it but here we are. We will continue to fight for our loved ones and yours. We are just getting started,” one of the mothers stated.

Morning anchor Ashlei King from FOX 16 was on hand, as well as Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Jr. were guest speakers at the event.

So far in 2024, there have been 10 homicides in the city of Little Rock.

