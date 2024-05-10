Arkansas House elects new Speaker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an overwhelming vote in his favor by the Arkansas House of Representatives, State Rep. Brian Evans (R-Cabot) was elected the role of Speaker on May 9.

Evans replaces State Representative Matthew Shepherd of (R-El Dorado) who had previously served as the Speaker for three terms.

According to the Arkansas House website, Evans is serving his third term in the Arkansas House. He represents District 68 which includes Cabot and portions of Lonoke County.

For the 94th General Assembly, he served as Chair of the House Education Committee and House Chair for the ALC Administrative Rules Subcommittee. He also served on the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, the Joint Budget Committee and the JBC PEER Review Subcommittee.

