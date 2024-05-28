Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issues order authorizing paid leave for state employees affected by weekend storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the state will allow additional paid time off for employees dealing with storm cleanup.

The Tuesday evening order allows state employees affected by the Memorial Day weekend storms to have emergency paid leave. The order states that the leave may last up to 40 hours for any employee whose home was damaged or destroyed by the storms.

National Weather Service confirms at least 7 tornadoes in Arkansas during Memorial Day weekend

The order comes two days after Sanders declared a state of emergency in Arkansas due to the storms and also states employees may also use any earned leave time on top of the emergency leave, should they choose to do so.

The order does not apply to legislators, judges, academic personnel or elected state officers, although members of those groups may voluntarily agree to be covered by it if needed, according to the order’s language.

Arkansas Division of Emergency Management revises death count of northwest Arkansas tornado outbreak from eight deaths to seven

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Services has confirmed seven tornadoes hit Arkansas over the holiday weekend, though teams are still surveying damage areas. Officials with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management report that seven people died in the storms.

