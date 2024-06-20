Arkansas family member of victim killed in Oklahoma reacts to manhunt for suspect

MORRILTON, Ark. – An Alabama man who’s wanted in connection with multiple out-of-state killings is still on the loose in Arkansas after hours of searching by law enforcement.

Arkansas State Police said 50-year-old Stacy Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two separate carjackings.

Arkansas State Police say armed fugitive sought in Oklahoma killings still in Morrilton area

According to the Morrilton Police Department, Drake was last seen at the Motel 6 on Oak Street in Morrilton.

Out of the lives taken in Oklahoma, family says Tara Underwood, a mother of 3 from Fort Smith, was one of them.

“You never expect something like that to hit close to home,” Underwood’s relative said.

Blake was last seen at the motel Tuesday night in a car police said was stolen from the scene of the homicide.

“This is a senseless act of violence,” Underwood’s family member said who didn’t want to be on camera or identified out of fear for their safety. “I pray no one else loses their life to this person.”

Manhunt for man sought in multiple out-of-state killings leaves Morrilton locals ‘scared’

Although Underwood lived in Oklahoma, she has family in several parts of Arkansas.

Her family member said for Underwood’s accused killer to be out on the loose is, “very scary, considering the last location was Morrilton. That’s only an hour away from where we live.”

Several agencies spent the entire day on the search for Drake on Wednesday.

On top of the Oklahoma homicides, Drake is wanted in other jurisdictions for aggravated robbery, carjacking and another homicide.

The Fort Smith Police Department added that in 2010, Drake was a suspect in a home invasion where people were left tied up with their cash, cards and car stolen.

Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple killings seen in Morrilton, police search underway

“It definitely doesn’t bring her back, but it will put us at ease to know no other family would have to go through it,” the relative said.

State officials are warning that the public needs to be cautious since Drake is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police also advise anyone who sees Drake to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.