Arkansas family’s and gun safety advocates gather in orange to honor victims of gun violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many across the state are honoring National Gun Violence Month with ceremonies and social gatherings with people who were victims or lost loved ones to gun violence.

Arkansas gun safety advocates and Little Rock moms hosted their annual event as well covering Little Rock’s Awareness Center in orange.

Many said they’re still healing wounds from the sudden death from their loved ones.

For Yolanda Harrison, closure is something she says she never got.

“I never really got a true answer as to what happened that particular night, but my son is no longer here,” Harrison Said.

There are many whose relatives murder has gone unsolved, but Harrison is using that lingering pain as purpose with an organization called “mobs sad”.

“It’s an acronym for Moms of Black Sons standing against death,” Harrison said.

Her son Devan Sprawling was killed November 30 in 2018.

“The young man said the gun accidentally went off,” Harrison said.

She says she was inspired to stand up against senseless gun violence while helping others.

“To know how it made me feel I know exactly what they’re feeling so I want to be there to uplift them to know there’s hope and help them to take their pain and turn it into a purpose as I did,” Harrison said.

This year, “Moms Demand Action” an organization started by gun safety advocates, will be organizing several wear orange events across the country leaders tell their ensuring their voices are heard and the message is clear.

