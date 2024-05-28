Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs honored fallen soldiers and families on Memorial Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs gathered dozens and dozens of Gold Star families at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Little Rock in honor of their loved ones who died while protecting the country.

It’s a yearly tradition that families say helps them keep the memory of their loved ones alive, like Sean Daniels, who lost his brother 11 years ago in Afghanistan.

Memorial Day events in central Arkansas

“It is a privilege and an honor that they paid the ultimate sacrifice so that I can be here and able to wear the uniform,” Daniels said.

He says Memorial Day was always special, but now it’s a little dearer to his heart.

Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club host Memorial Day weekend service at state capitol

“It’s now remembering someone that you dearly love,” Daniels said as he walked to his brother’s grave. “We know that you love us and continue to watch down over us.”

Veterans Affairs leader Gina Chandler said moments like this remind people that freedom isn’t free, and each headstone represents someone who paid the price.

Record travel expected this Memorial Day weekend

“It’s those that remember the true meaning of Memorial Day to remember those that have served,” Chandler said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.