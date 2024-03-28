Arkansas Department of Transportation releases traffic forecast map for eclipse

Kyler Swaim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the solar eclipse less than two weeks away, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has released a traffic forecast map to help Arkansans and those planning to travel into the state an idea of where traffic will be the heaviest on April 8.

ARDOT said in a social media post that it is just a prediction.

“Much like a weather prediction, we don’t know what will happen the day-of until it happens,” ARDOT said.

(Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)
The map says these roads are forecasted to have extreme traffic on April 8:

  • Interstate 40 from Alma to the Franklin County line

  • AR Highway 247 over the Arkansas River between Dardanelle and Russellville

  • Interstate 55 from West Memphis to the Tennessee state line in Crittenden County

  • AR Highway 70 from the Garland County line to Benton

  • AR Highway 65 from Conway to Greenbrier in Faulkner County

To see the high-definition version of the map, click here.

