Arkansas Department of Transportation releases traffic forecast map for eclipse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the solar eclipse less than two weeks away, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has released a traffic forecast map to help Arkansans and those planning to travel into the state an idea of where traffic will be the heaviest on April 8.

ARDOT said in a social media post that it is just a prediction.

“Much like a weather prediction, we don’t know what will happen the day-of until it happens,” ARDOT said.

(Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

The map says these roads are forecasted to have extreme traffic on April 8:

Interstate 40 from Alma to the Franklin County line

AR Highway 247 over the Arkansas River between Dardanelle and Russellville

Interstate 55 from West Memphis to the Tennessee state line in Crittenden County

AR Highway 70 from the Garland County line to Benton

AR Highway 65 from Conway to Greenbrier in Faulkner County

To see the high-definition version of the map, click here.

