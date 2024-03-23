Arkansas Department of Transportation announces interstate 30 lane closures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be lane closures on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock next week.

Officials with ARDOT said that daytime lane closures will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and night time lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. If required, there will be double-lane closures between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

ARDOT asks drivers to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones and said that traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs.

I-30 Eastbound (double-lane closures)

I-30 eastbound (double-lane closures) at 19th Street in North Little Rock from 9 p.m. Friday, March 22 through 12 p.m. Saturday, March 23. This is for emergency concrete pavement repair. Although this is outside the typical hours of a double-lane closure, the earlier start time will allow for additional cure time into Saturday morning. The repair was scheduled over a weekend to lessen the impact to daily commuter traffic.

Daytime closures

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

President Clinton (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock; detour signed

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine Streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th streets, and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street, in North Little Rock

Overnight closures

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 (I-40) in North Little Rock

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single and double-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

9th Street (single-lane closures) between McMath and Byrd streets in Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th streets, and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street, in North Little Rock

The work is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, to learn more about the project, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

