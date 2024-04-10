Arkansas confirms hiring of John Calipari as head coach for men's basketball team
It's official -- John Calipari is the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks mens' basketball team.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
This will be just the second time the Packers have played a regular season game outside the United States.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Another hotter-than-expected inflation reading is fueling investor fears that the Federal Reserve will have to push back the number and timing of interest rate cuts this year.
Woods is aiming to make his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National and is +115 to shoot a 72 or better on Thursday.
There's a good reason to avoid the shower during a lightning storm. Here's why.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Stocks slid and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Roku has officially released its line of premium TVs, the Pro Series. These smart televisions start at $900 for the 55” version.
Cruise will start re-deploying its autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, Arizona after a major upheaval last year that led to a pause in its operations. However, the robotaxis will have human drivers behind the wheel.
The Jaguars are keeping one of their best young players.
The pandemic provided a catalyst for consumers to increasingly don casual wear to all occasions.
Sierra Space, one of the space industry’s most valuable private companies, plans to go public within the next 18 months, according to its CEO.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
The researchers on the study concluded that there should be no general rule for women stopping hormone therapy based on age alone.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.