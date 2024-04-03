Arkansas Climate League wins energy innovation prize for Fort Smith solar project

FORT SMITH — Th Arkansas Climate League has been named a Concept Phase winner of the U.S. Department of Energy's Community Energy Innovation Prize. The Climate League's "People Power: Energy Security │Ownership" project focuses on bringing the benefits of clean energy to Fort Smith's disadvantaged neighborhoods via solar installations on community centers.

The People Power team will apply the award of $100,000 to three primary project activities: installation of solar panels on Fort Smith's northside Elizabeth McGill Drop In Center; engagement with local students involved in green energy job training; and community education and outreach focused on weatherization, energy efficiency, green energy education and job opportunities.

The People Power team is a collaboration led by the Arkansas Climate League with representatives from Hatco Solar, The Elizabeth McGill Drop In Center, Antioch for Youth and Family, the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, and the Citizen's Climate Lobby-Fort Smith Chapter.

The People Power team will be entering the July 2024 Innovation Prize Progress Phase competition with the intent of bringing solar to Antioch for Youth and Family, also on the northside of Fort Smith.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Arkansas Climate League wins prize for Fort Smith solar project