Arkansas City hosts ribbon cutting for park renovations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at Lovie Watson Park.

The ribbon cutting was hosted by the Arkansas City Chamber of Commerce and marked the culmination of extensive efforts by Arkansas City’s Parks Department to renovate the park.

The renovations were made possible through a grant that was secured in Nov. 2023 from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Health Pathways program.

The grant funding helped install new equipment and establish a tobacco-free policy within the facility.

The Pathways initiative, known as Pathways to a Healthy Kansas, is the largest community grant initiative funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. It combines community-wide, evidence-based solutions and practices to help Kansas communities improve active living, healthy eating, and tobacco prevention.

The initiative provides community coalitions the tools and resources to engage their communities and remove barriers to healthy living.

