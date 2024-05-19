These Arkansas cities will pay thousands for you to move there

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several cities in the Natural State are offering thousands of dollars for you to move to their city, but there’s a catch.

MakeMyMove.com says three cities in Arkansas will pay you to move there but they come with eligibility requirements, including working remotely.

The three cities, Fort Smith, Texarkana, and West Memphis, while among the top 20 cities in Arkansas in terms of population, have seen marginal declines or little growth since the 2020 Census.

Fort Smith saw its first population decline in nearly a decade after an estimated loss of around 300 residents from 2022 to 2023.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said in a recent statement to KNWA/FOX24 that he doesn’t believe the drop in population will be a continuing trend and the city has been working with MakeMyMove to attract new residents.

Since 2020, Texarkana and West Memphis have seen slight drops in the last few years, losing around 100 and 700 residents, respectively.

Here are the three cities along with the requirements needed and incentives that come with the move:

Fort Smith offers an incentive package of around $1,000.

Incentives:

50% Off a six-month membership to The Mill Coworking Space

A one-year membership to Deer Trails Golf Course

A one-year “Special Deputy” Membership to the U.S. Marshals Museum

A one-year Membership to the Fort Smith Museum of History

Four season passes to Parrot Island Water Park

Season tickets to the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Athletics

Requirements:

Employed full-time and able to relocate while retaining their current position, or self-employed and able to relocate while retaining their current clients/portfolio

Earn at least $75,000 annually

18 years or older

Currently reside outside of Arkansas

Must relocate primary residence to Fort Smith within six months

To be considered by Fort Smith, you must provide proof of the above eligibility criteria

Texarkana offers an incentive package of around $17,100.

Around 5,000 in cash

25% tuition discount and first class free at Texas A&M-Texarkana

A one-year membership to The Assembly Line, Texarkana’s Creator Space

Texas Pioneer Foundation Scholarship

Leadership Texarkana Preferred Membership

Membership to the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council

Two tickets to the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra

Breakfast with the Mayors and City Managers

One year as a City Guest to all After Hours Events by the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce

Texarkana Welcome Basket

Requirements:

Employed full-time and able to relocate while retaining their current position, or self-employed and able to relocate while retaining their current clients/portfolio

Earn at least $100,000 annually

18 years or older

Currently reside outside the State of Arkansas or if applying from in the State of Texas, currently reside at least 75 miles outside of Texarkana

Must relocate primary residence to Texarkana within 6 months

To be considered by Texarkana, you must provide proof of the above eligibility criteria

Incentives:

Up to $10,000 cash for relocation

Meal with the Mayor

Requirements:

Employed full-time and able to relocate while retaining their current position, or self-employed and able to relocate while retaining their current clients/portfolio

Earn at least $75,000 annually

18 years or older

Currently reside outside of West Memphis, AR

Must relocate primary residence to West Memphis within 6 months

To be considered by West Memphis, you must provide proof of the above eligibility criteria

For more information, visit MakeMyMove’s website.

