Arkansas ballot measure fundraising heats up: A look at the numbers

Money is flowing in for potential Arkansas ballot measures.

Language for several of the major measures, including ones concerning abortion and the Freedom of Information Act, were approved January and signature gathering efforts are underway. Another, concerning public education, was approved just this month.

March 15 was the deadline to submit campaign finance reports for ballot question committees.

That means this is the first look under the hood of many of these efforts as some begin to hit their stride in the first phase of the campaign.

The petitions calling for an Arkansas vote on recreational marijuana will soon be verified to determine whether the question is on November ballots.

One of the biggest differences between fundraising is the scale and the type of donations. Some rely on major corporate contributions while others run mostly on amounts under $50, which don’t even show up on the reports.

Katie Clark, a leader of the Period Poverty Project, which is pushing to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products, said that, since all of their canvassers are volunteers, the greatest cost in her campaign’s budget is printing the petitions themselves. She said she imagines the same is true of other grassroots, volunteer-run campaigns.

It’s still too early to say how fundraising and campaign spending might ultimately impact whether initiatives and amendments make it onto November’s ballot.

“Most of the research shows that higher spending is associated with higher passage rates. But there are caveats,” Janine Perry, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas who specializes in direct democracy, said by email on Wednesday. “One is that opposition spending seems to matter somewhat more than spending by a measure’s supporters.”

“Those groups won’t really gear up for months yet, likely not until after some of [them] meet the signature threshold.”

Still, with contributions increasing — most of the campaigns raised at least roughly the same amount in February as in January, if not much more — it’s one factor that could give committees an edge in getting their message out, even before the July deadline to collect the required number of signatures.

Here’s the latest on the committees out canvassing right now and what's in their campaign coffers.

Arkansans for Patient Access — medical marijuana

This question is a constitutional amendment which would allow medical patients to grow cannabis plants at home, allow pharmacists or other medical practitioners to approve medical cards and do away with the need to renew medical cards at the end of every year.

Arkansans for Patient Access has the largest amount of cash on hand of any of the committees in the state. All of it comes from a small handful of large donors. The committee is funded entirely by Arkansas’ medical marijuana industry.

Money raised in February: $84,313

Number of donors in February: 5

Money raised total: $172,842

Money spent in February: $0

Cash on hand as of March 15: $172,842

Local Voters in Charge — casinos

This proposed constitutional amendment, if approved, would strip the Racing Commission’s power to issue a casino license in Pope County and require local popular support for any new ones in the state. New casino licenses in Arkansas would have to be approved by a countywide vote in the future.

All the money this committee has raised came from a single contribution from a single donor — the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. It’s raised and then spent more than any other committee for the entire campaign cycle but now has only slightly over a quarter of their previous total left on hand.

Money raised in February: $250,000

Number of donors in February: 1

Money raised total: $250,100

Money spent in February: $185,075

Cash on hand as of March 15: $65,025

Arkansas Period Poverty Project — menstrual products tax

This initiative would end state and local sales tax on feminine hygiene products as well as diapers.

Leaders of the Period Poverty Project say that the campaign is grassroots by design and that they’ve received few if any donations over $250. Clark, the group's founder, said that their most common demographics are students and retirees.

Money raised in February: $661

Number of donors in February: 5

Money raised total: $1,242

Money spent in February: $399

Cash on hand as of March 15: $570

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency — Arkansas Freedom of Information Act

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency has raised more than any other group that’s been accepting small donations, but the bulk of their cash came from a single donation of $50,000 by an individual.

This committee is backing both a ballot initiative and a proposed constitutional amendment. The amendment would cement a right to transparency in governmental affairs and raise the procedural hurdles for the General Assembly to change or restrict the public’s access to government documents.

It would require a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly and a majority of the statewide vote to make changes to the sunshine law currently in place.

The initiative would mandate a state organization to process requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act.

Money raised in February: $61,654

Number of donors in February: 28

Money raised total: $64,452

Money spent in February: $3,585

Cash on hand as of March 15: $60,795

For AR Kids — education

This amendment would define standards for public education and enforce them across all schools in the state that accept taxpayer money. It would also establish universal pre-kindergarten.

The language for the measure wasn’t approved by the attorney general until the beginning of March and so the group has raised less than any of its peers so far. Treasurer Bill Kopsky told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that he expects they’ll catch up now that their operation is fully underway.

Money raised in February: $25

Number of donors in February: 1

Money raised total: $555

Money spent in February: $2

Cash on hand as of March 15: $500

Arkansans for Limited Government — abortion

This constitutional amendment would legalize abortion through the first 18 weeks after fertilization and in cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and risk to the life or health of the mother.

The campaign took in a greater number of donations in February than any other question committee. It also raised the most in small donations of any ballot question campaign in the state.

Money raised in February: $10,915

Number of donors in February: 94

Money raised total: $32,165

Money spent in February: $14,934

Cash on hand as of March 15: $17,321

Abortion amendment opponents

These groups were organized in opposition to Arkansans for Limited Government’s abortion amendment. Together these groups have raised a total of $34,627 and have combined cash on hand of $24,469 — both more than Arkansans for Limited Government.

Several other anti-abortion committees, including Arkansas Committee for Ethics Policy, Catholic Diocese of Little Rock and Stronger Arkansas, were organized in March. The Arkansas Ethics Commission has yet to release a campaign finance report for those efforts.

Another one, Arkansans for Common Sense, which shared members with several of the other anti-abortion committees, was dissolved in February.

NWA Coalition for Life

Money raised in February: $6,000

Number of donors in February: 2

Money raised total: $6,000

Money spent in February: $606

Cash on hand as of March 15: $5,393

Family Council Action Committee

Money raised in February: $16,100

Number of donors in February: 3

Money raised total: $16,100

Money spent in February: $11,776

Cash on hand as of March 15: $4,323

Choose Life Arkansas

Money raised in February: $11,000

Number of donors in February: 3

Money raised total: $11,000

Money spent in February: $20

Cash on hand as of March 15: $10,979

Arkansas Right to Life Inc.

Money raised in February: $5,302

Number of donors in February: 2

Money raised total: $5,302

Money spent in February: $1,527

Cash on hand as of March 15: $3,774

