Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin warns about scammers posing as bank officials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attorney General Tim Griffin is warning Arkansans about scammers impersonating bank officials and offers tips to avoid becoming a victim.

The attorney general’s office reports seeing a recent increase in this sort of scam, Griffin said.

The scammers call a victim pretending to be a bank official, who then tries to get personally identifiable information, such as PIN, account number and the answers to security questions using high-pressure tactics, he said.

Sometimes the caller will even spoof their phone number to make it appear the victim is receiving a call from the bank, Griffin said, adding that once the caller collects the information, they access the victim’s account, draining it.

“Bank imposter scammers prey on consumer fear and attempt to instill a sense of urgency to pressure consumers to act without thinking,” the attorney general said.

Griffin offered a list of actions to take to avoid being the victim of a bank imposter:

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with your bank, hang up and call your bank. Do not call a number that the caller tells you to call. Call the number on your account statement to confirm that you are speaking with your financial institution.

Do not share sensitive financial information with anyone who calls you, even if the number on your caller ID belongs to your bank. Do not give a caller your password, PIN, security question answers, or other identifying information. Your bank will never ask for this information.

Your bank will never ask you to transfer money to another account in order to protect it.

Be suspicious of any caller who attempts to pressure you into acting immediately. Scammers try to create a sense of urgency to prevent victims from thinking through the situation.

Never send a payment in order to receive a refund. Your bank will never ask you to transfer money before they can reverse a fraudulent transfer.

These scams can also occur via text message. Do not click on any links from text messages purporting to be from your bank, as they may be download links for malicious software that takes personal data from your phone. Always go directly to your bank’s website.

If you think you have fallen victim to an imposter scam, call your bank immediately.

Griffin said this type of scam caused Americans to lose close to $2 billion in 2023.

If you wish to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General, you can do so by calling 800-482-8982, emailing consumer@arkansasag.gov or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.

