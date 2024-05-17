Arkansas announces $79 million in water project funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Natural State is making a significant investment in providing clean water for its citizens.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday that the state had authorized $79 million for water and wastewater projects across the state. The announcement continued that The Arkansas Natural Resources approved funding will apply to 25 projects serving 587,000 Arkansans.

Director of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Division Chris Colclasure said a portion of the money came from a new federal funding opportunity for the state.

“During Wednesday’s commission meeting, nine projects were awarded $1.9 million in grant funding from a new funding opportunity for sewer overflow and stormwater use from the Environmental Protection Agency and administered by the Department,” Colclasure said. “We continue to assist communities across the state through our existing programs and new funding opportunities to meet water and wastewater needs.”

Sanders said it was her administration’s duty to support community water supplies.

“Arkansans are counting on their local water utilities to deliver consistent and safe drinking water,” Sanders said. “In my administration, we’re proud to help communities provide that critical service.”

A full list of projects and funding allocations may be seen at Governor.Arkansas.gov.

