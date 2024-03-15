Arkansans see plenty of hail, flooding from Thursday night severe storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe storms spread across the Natural State on Thursday night and brought on plenty of hail and rain.

Storms moved into northwest Arkansas around 3 p.m. and they continued with a reported tornado touching down near Hot Springs Village around 8 p.m.

With reported hail sizes ranging from pea-size to baseball-size, viewers shared pictures of what they saw with KARK 4 News.

Charlie Pearce – Hot Springs Village

Krystal Peters – Gravelly

Carl Light – Hot Springs Village

Morgan Garay

And it certainly wasn’t just hail that came from the storms.

Kendyl Forte-Maumelle

Donna Satterwhite

Shauri Phillips – Little Rock

According to the PowerOutage.us, there are 10,186 customers without power in Arkansas as of 10:45 p.m.

Many parts of the state are still under a Tornado Watch until midnight.

