Arkansans react to jury finding Donald Trump guilty in hush money trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Thursday afternoon former president Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts by a New York jury in his ongoing hush money trial.

Here in Arkansas, some locals like Valary Ward are taking the news as long overdue.

“Trump has done a lot of things,” Ward said.

The verdict caps off a case involving an alleged scheme to hide stories about Trump during his 2016 election campaign.

“It’s definitely an interesting kind of case,” Nicoles Moore said.

Ward said she hopes after the trial that this will change where trump stands politically.

“He shouldn’t even be allowed to even participate as a candidate,” Ward said.

Moore is calling the jury’s verdict unfair.

“I didn’t think the evidence was there for finding guilt beyond unreasonable doubt, but I think that’s why we have a judicial system where he’ll be able to appeal and see where it goes from there,” Moore said.

Trump’s sentencing has now been scheduled for July 11, a day many people said they are anxious about with wonders as to what’s to come.

“What are they going to do? Because I don’t know if anything is going to happen or not,” Ward said.

“Pray for the country and hope that we could all come together and see what happens,” Moore said.

