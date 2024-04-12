A dam on the border of DeSoto and Tate counties in Mississippi could potentially rise above levels Thursday as spring rains continues.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which operates the Arkabutla Lake Dam in North Mississippi, said lake levels at the Arkabutla Dam are expected to rise well above 215 feet and remain high for nearly three weeks.

The company stated in a Thursday press release that a WATCH status at the dam is in effect. In addition, a 24-hour monitoring of the dam will begin once levels hit the 215-foot mark.

According to officials, the potential breach is associated with observed signs of distress discovered in May 2023. The physical condition of the dam is "unchanged," and a dam breach is "NOT imminent," officials said.

Arkabutla Lake flooding is shown in this 2011 photo.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District is coordinating with the National Weather Service, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency management agencies to maximize public awareness in affected areas and to prepare for the possible flooding," officials stated.

A contract to install structural improvements to the dam has been awarded and construction is scheduled to begin in May 2024.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Arkabutla Lake levels expected to rise above 215 feet after heavy rain