Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

An Arkansas teacher has been arrested after police say she sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and sent him nude photos.

Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault.

Gray’s attorney John Ogles says his client has entered a plea of not guilty. “We are just going to trust the judicial process,” he tells PEOPLE.

A hearing is scheduled for June 17.

Police allege the abuse began in the fall of 2020 and ended in the summer of 2021, per a reasonable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Gray was 23 at the time and a teacher at Little Rock Christian Academy as well as a volunteer in the Immanuel Baptist Church student ministry. The alleged victim was a member of the student ministry, per the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the teen’s parents allegedly discovered text messages in 2020 between the two and warned Gray to stop any contact with their son. The alleged text messages were reported to the senior pastor.

Gray was allegedly confronted about the messages and told the head pastor the relationship was "not physical,” per the affidavit.

She was removed from her position at the student ministry and was required to undergo therapy but “returned to volunteering in the student ministry shortly after being removed,” investigators said.

The head pastor alleged to federal authorities in Feb. 2024 that Gray "disclosed" during a counseling session in the fall of 2020 that the relationship between her and the teen was “sexual in nature,” per the affidavit.

“The communication between Gray and [the teen] had not stopped after being confronted by [the teen's] parents and continued on the Snapchat application," the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim was interviewed by the FBI in Feb. 2024 and told them that Gray sent nude images of herself on “a daily basis” and “would expect and request sexually explicit images of [the teen] in return.”

The alleged abuse, which authorities claim occurred multiple times, took place in Gray’s apartment and car, the teen allegedly told authorities.

The affidavit states that Gray has been on administrative leave from her job at Sylvan Hills Middle School since Feb. 2024.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



