Ark. Mom Accused of Making 7-Year-Old Walk Over 7 Miles to School Alone After He Missed Bus

Amber Nicole Thompson is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

Craighead County Sheriffs Office Amber Nicole Thompson

An Arkansas mother was charged with domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor after police allege she forced her 7-year-old son to walk more than seven miles to school after he missed the bus.

Amber Nicole Thompson was arrested Tuesday, April 2, in Jonesboro after her son was found walking alongside the road, Craighead County Sheriff’s deputies said in a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Thompson allegedly told police it was “not her problem” that her son had to walk to school, according to the affidavit. She allegedly said her son was old enough to get himself up for school, the affidavit states.

Police claimed in the affidavit that the boy told a deputy that he had been sent to bed without dinner the night before by Thompson after he had gotten in trouble.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When deputies arrived at the boy’s home, Thompson was still asleep, as were her two other children, according to the affidavit.

It is not immediately clear if Thompson has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.