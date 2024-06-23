Arizona's primary election is July 30. Here's how to register, vote early and more

Come November, Arizonans will see a ballot with pivotal races at all levels of government. The results of these contests will determine the direction of the country, state and local governments for years to come.

But first, voters must determine which candidates will make it to the general election — and which campaigns will be left behind. Republicans, Democrats, independents and other voters will head to the polls on July 30 to decide who will move forward in the election cycle.

Arizona's state primary is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know to vote in it and make your voice heard.

Dates to know

Election Day isn't the only date to pencil in your calendar. There's a few key deadlines leading up to the state primary that are also worth jotting down:

July 1: Voter registration deadline.

July 3: Early voting begins and ballots are mailed.

July 19: Last day to request a ballot in the mail and for independents to choose whether they would like to receive a Republican, Democratic or municipal-only ballot in the primary.

July 23: Last recommended day to mail back your ballot.

July 30: Primary election day.

How to register to vote

If you have an Arizona driver's license or state ID, you can register to vote online at Arizona.Vote.

Otherwise, you'll need to register with a paper voter registration form. You can return the form to your county recorder by mail or drop it off.

If you register with a paper form, you'll see a section of the form that requires proof of citizenship.

You can vote in some races in the election even if you do not submit proof of citizenship documents. However, you will be considered a "federal-only" voter and will not be able to vote a full ballot in the primary or general elections without updating your voter registration to include a photocopy of one of these documents:

Your Arizona driver's license.

Your Arizona non-operating identification card.

Your birth certificate.

The photo identification page of your U.S. passport or passport card.

Your naturalization documents.

Your alien registration number.

Your U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs or tribal identification card.

Not sure if you're already registered? To check your status, visit Arizona.Vote and click on the blue box that reads, "Your Voter Info." It will take you to the Arizona Voter Information Portal, where you can verify your registration status.

If you live in metro Phoenix, you can also visit BeBallotReady.Vote to check the status of your registration.

How to request an early ballot

When registering to vote, you can opt to join the Active Early Voting List.

If you're on the list, you will receive ballots in the mail for every election in which you are eligible to vote.

It was previously known as the Permanent Early Voting List, but state lawmakers made changes in 2021 that allow a voter to be removed from the list under certain circumstances. You can now be booted off if you don't cast an early ballot in at least one candidate election over the course of two consecutive federal election cycles and fail to respond to a notice from election officials.

Even if you are removed from the list, you will remain registered to vote and can sign up for it again at any time.

You can also request to receive a one-time mailed ballot by contacting your county recorder.

Out of town for the election? Make sure you contact your county recorder to let them know and provide your temporary address. Postal workers legally cannot automatically forward your ballot and other election materials.

How to vote in person

Polling places across the state will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 30.

In Maricopa County, more than 200 vote centers will be open for in-person voting. You can vote at any polling place in the county, and you will receive your specific ballot at the location.

Some counties assign voters to polling sites based on voting precincts. To find more information on voting locations, check your county recorder's website.

Remember to bring identification to the polls. You must show it to vote, unless you are dropping off an early ballot in a signed affidavit envelope.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Your valid Arizona driver's license.

Your valid state identification card.

Your tribal enrollment card.

Other government-issued identification.

Two items, such as a utility bill and a bank statement, that bear your name and address.

