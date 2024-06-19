Arizona's legal community is growing more diverse. That matters

In its 91-year history, the State Bar of Arizona never had a Black person leading the organization as president until last June.

That president was me.

With one-year terms, the president of the State Bar is tasked with overseeing Arizona attorneys and judges, implementing new initiatives and ensuring the judicial system is honest and fair for everyone.

In the last year, the top priority was to increase diversity in the State Bar.

When named the first Black president of the State Bar, it was pertinent for me to ensure that the organization has people of all races, identities, backgrounds, ages and genders contributing ideas and making the organization welcoming to all.

Why diverse representation helps us all

When first joining the Bar, there were very few people of color as members and in leadership positions. It felt like a daunting challenge to serve on the leadership team, especially as a Black man.

But after joining the board and being named as their president six years later, change was in motion.

As a Black president leading the organization, my focus was to open the doors for many other lawyers and judges in Arizona who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC), and ensure they have a voice in the State Bar.

Representation in the law is key in making people of color feel seen, having increased opportunities and connecting with a like-minded community.

Representation also makes us better community members and more understanding lawyers, and it contributes to a well-rounded justice system. We see thousands of cases with no two looking alike and no two clients looking alike.

It is our duty to ensure we can see their perspective to offer them an honest and fair trial.

We're reaching out to young lawyers

Not only has BIPOC representation increased, but in the last year, we also have extended State Bar resources to law students at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, creating a pipeline of younger lawyers for the State Bar.

These bright young men and women offer unique perspectives, innovative ideas and fingers on the pulse of today’s modern legal issues.

The State Bar of Arizona also has created programs and legal clinics to help low-income individuals who cannot afford an attorney.

With more than 25,000 judges and lawyers in the State Bar, many have volunteered their time to offer free legal advice to minority communities statewide.

Many of the individuals they serve are people in lower socioeconomic situations and minority groups.

Arizona's State Bar has more work to do

While we have elected the first Black president, extended resources to a more diverse group of people and are able to serve more BIPOC residents, there is still so much more work to be done in Arizona.

According to the National Association for Law Placement, in 2020, people of color only made up 26% of associates in U.S. law firms, and Black people only made up 4.5% of lawyers in the U.S.

While this is an increase from previous years, these are small fractions of the people that make up the entirety of the judicial system.

It is my goal as the outgoing president that the next president stepping into this role continues to increase diversity, equity and inclusion for all. Ted Schmidt will begin his term this week.

We are optimistic for the future of the organization and the future of justice in Arizona with the intelligent and diverse group of members that make up the State Bar of Arizona.

Benjamin Taylor is an attorney and outgoing president of the State Bar of Arizona. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter, @Bentaylorlawaz.

