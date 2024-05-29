Arizona's July 30 primary election could test your patience in new voting landscape. Here's why

Arizona is just two months away from the July primary. Voters will decide who represents them on the November ballot for the Republican and Democratic parties. But the results of that election will require a little bit of patience.

All 15 Arizona counties are looking for more poll workers to volunteer before the primary as millions of Arizonans are expected to vote. The state's largest counties say recruiting is going smoothly, but the sweltering heat, summer vacations and the popularity of a presidential election is expected to bring in more volunteers in November.

In February, the Legislature passed a law that would guarantee the state's new recount margin wouldn't impact the deadlines. Because of this, the primary election was moved from its usual spot in August to July 30 for the first time this year.

An early election does mean earlier results, but not necessarily fast results. The new election calendar comes with a provision that mandates poll workers in every county to hand count the number of ballots turned in on Election Day.

This is not a hand count of results, but to double-check the number of early ballot envelopes dropped off by voters.

When is the Arizona primary election? Here's important deadlines

July 1: Registration deadline

July 3: Ballots are sent out to voters registered for an early ballot

July 19: Last day to request an early ballot and or choose between a Republican or Democrat ticket

July 23: Last day to mail in your ballot

July 30: Election Day

Here is where you can volunteer to be a poll worker in Maricopa, Pinal, Coconino and Pima counties.

