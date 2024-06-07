Arizona's gas prices have dropped since April. How long will it last?

Gas prices in Arizona have dropped, while the temperatures outside continue to rise.

In April, The Arizona Republic reported that the state's gas prices were nearly 50 cents a gallon more expensive than the national average, with prices at the pump reading well above four dollars a gallon. In the weeks since prices have been steadily decreasing.

According to current data from AAA, gas prices in Arizona are now 25 cents a gallon more expensive than the national average. While the average price of regular gas in the United States is $3.49 per gallon, Arizona residents pay an average of $3.74 per gallon.

Here's why Arizonans are paying a little less at the pump.

Why have gas prices gone down?

Julian Paredes, the AAA spokesperson for Arizona, said there are three primary reasons for the fluctuation of gas prices in the state: seasonal demand, oil prices and refinery maintenance.

Paredes explained that the California oil refineries that were down for maintenance in late March caused a shortage in gas supplies in Arizona, subsequently causing prices to rise. Now, the refineries are back up, and there is a boost in supply, leading to a drop in price.

Is cheaper gas here to stay?

"For the last month or so, gas prices across Arizona have been going down," Paredes said. "That'll level off eventually, but the good news is that across the country, gas prices are also going down because the cost of oil has been dropping for the last few weeks and demand for gas across the country is actually not super strong right now despite being summer travel season."

The low prices being seen at the pump this summer are dramatically different from the past few years. At this time in 2023, Arizona residents were paying $4.39 a gallon. In 2022, AAA recorded June's highest average cost at $5.38.

How much does gas cost near you?

While the average price of gas in Arizona is above the national average, not every county is paying the same price at the pump.

La Paz County, Yuma County and Apache County, currently have the lowest average gas prices in the state. While Maricopa County, Gila County and Graham County, have the highest average gas prices in the state.

See below to find what the average price is in your area:

East Valley Regular- $3.82 Diesel- $3.82

Flagstaff Regular- $3.70 Diesel- $3.79

Glendale Regular- $3.77 Diesel- $3.81

Lake Havasu-Kingman Regular- $3.69 Diesel- $3.82

Peoria Regular- $3.81 Diesel- $3.90

Phoenix Regular- $3.80 Diesel- $3.84

Mesa Regular- $3.81 Diesel- $3.87

Pima County Regular- $3.70 Diesel- $3.87

Prescott Regular- $3.70 Diesel- $3.84

Scottsdale Regular- $3.91 Diesel- $4.01

Sierra Vista-Douglas Regular- $3.65 Diesel- $3.85

Tucson Regular- $3.70 Diesel- $3.87

West Valley Regular- $3.78 Diesel- $3.84

Yuma Regular- $3.47 Diesel- $3.69



