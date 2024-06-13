Arizona's new budget: School vouchers in, search for new water out

Arizona’s runaway school voucher program accounts for roughly half of the state’s budget deficit, so naturally you can imagine the cuts that are coming as our leaders prepare to vote on the budget.

No, not to school vouchers.

Republicans are never, ever — not. ever. — going to cut their prized Empowerment Scholarship Account program, the one that has allowed their well-to-do constituents to transfer their children’s private school tuition tab to taxpayers.

The one that pays for such educational necessities as ski passes and pianos and pricey Legos.

Instead, Arizona’s roads, universities, hospitals and the agency charged with finding a way to shore up the state’s water supply will take a hit in the budget hammered out by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican legislative leaders.

Rich parents offloaded tuition onto taxpayers

All of you who were looking forward to getting Interstate 10 west of Phoenix widened? Don’t hold your breath waiting to put that bottleneck in your rear-view window.

Nothing, it appears, is more important than ensuring kids in some of the priciest ZIP codes in the state can acquire the proper Legos to build a Star Wars Super Star Destroyer ($1,800) or the Titanic ($905).

Speaking of the Titanic, the state’s budget deficit is $1.4 billion. We’re $729 million short this year and $690 million low in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

This thanks to a 2021 state income tax that mostly benefited the rich and school vouchers.

In 2022, the Republican Legislature expanded the voucher program — the one created more than a decade ago for children with special needs — to cover every child in the state. This, they explained, would help children escape poor and failing schools.

The program immediately exploded, with the bulk of the money going to suburban parents, many whose children already attended private school.

Put another way: a bunch of well-to-do parents offloaded $7,000 to $8,000 of their kids’ private school tuition onto taxpayers.

Most needed voucher reforms are still missing

As a result, vouchers cost the state $332 million this year, according to a recent analysis by the Grand Canyon Institute. In the coming fiscal year, the tab is expected to climb to $429 million.

The proposed budget, made public on Wednesday evening then loaded onto a bullet train bound for likely passage on Friday, leaves the voucher program — the one that accounts for half of our budget deficit — virtually untouched.

Oh, Hobbs and the Legislature are eliminating the double dip — those parents of public school children who apply for a school voucher for the summer months then return to public schools in August. That should save the state $2.5 million.

And they are planning few underwhelming improvements, including random audits of ESA accounts and fingerprinting of teachers and staffers in schools that take ESA money.

But as to other desperately needed changes to the ESA program?

An annual cap on ESAs, to prevent the wholesale looting the general fund?

A restriction that says you have to be in a public school before you can collect public money to, as Republicans put it, “escape” public school?

A stipulation that public money cannot be spent on $500-and-up Lego sets and lessons in how to drive a Lamborghini and ninja classes? Oh, and kayaks?

Nope. Nope. And … nope.

Want a fix? Then change the Legislature

Count Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, among the disappointed (though I’m guessing not at all surprised).

“Because Republican lawmakers stubbornly refuse to touch their ESA voucher cash cow for the rich, this budget utterly fails Arizona public school students,” she told me on Thursday morning. “Funding public school students at 49th in the U.S. while fully funding vouchers for the rich is a slap in the face to 1 million kids who rely on public schools.”

It is a slap in the face. But I wonder whatever gave Lewis the impression that this Legislature, the most ultraconservative in my memory, would care?

Numbers don't lie: GOP is wrong about school vouchers

By and large, they answer to one group and one group only: their base — the shockingly few voters within their legislative districts who will bother to cast ballots in the July 30 Republican primary.

You want a Legislature that will spend less time devising new and ever more creative ways to divert public money to private and religious schools?

You want a Legislature that will spend more time working on ways to improve the public schools that the vast majority of Arizona’s children attend?

Then change the Legislature.

Vote, and sign a petition to Make Elections Fair

This year’s elections are July 30 and Nov. 5.

Assuming you're registered to vote, you can sign up to automatically get early ballots in the mail.

And while you’re at it, sign a petition to get Make Elections Fair on the November ballot.

The Make Elections Fair initiative would eliminate partisan primaries and require all candidates to run on the same ballot, creating a new open primary in which all voters would have a say in who moves on to the general election.

A winning candidate will be the one who can appeal not just to his or her ideological base but to an actual majority of voters.

Many of whom can’t afford to plunk down $500 for Legos.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @LaurieRobertsaz.

