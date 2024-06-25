Arizona's 8th Congressional District GOP candidates to debate: How to watch

Five of the six GOP candidates running to replace U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., in the 8th Congressional District will convene on Tuesday for a televised debate.

The West Valley-area race has become one of Arizona's most bitter primary contests, pitting former campaign allies against each other and revealing growing disagreement within the GOP about how to govern.

Every candidate but former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., will be in attendance. An aide to Franks did not immediately respond to a question about his absence.

The other GOP rivals are political newcomer Patrick "Pat" Briody; former Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh; state Sen. Anthony Kern; former U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters; and state House Speaker Ben Toma.

The debate, hosted by Arizona’s publicly funded Citizens Clean Elections Commission, will begin at 6 p.m. on June 25. Several local news outlets will livestream the debate in English and Spanish, including www.azcentral.com, and it will air live on TV.

More information about how to watch the debate is available on Clean Elections’ website.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona's 8th Congressional District GOP candidates to debate tonight