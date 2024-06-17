Arizona's 1864 abortion ban is not expected to take effect, attorney general says

Saturday's end to the most recent legislative session means that a territorial-era, near-total abortion ban likely won't be taking effect, state Attorney General Kris Mayes says.

A near-total ban that called for imprisoning doctors who perform abortions was upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court April 9. The Arizona Legislature repealed the ban when it passed House Bill 2677, which was subsequently signed into law by Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Since new laws don't take effect until 91 days after the end of the legislative session, the question of whether the near-total ban would take effect was unclear. The most recent session ended Saturday, which means the repeal will take effect Sept. 14, Mayes' office confirmed.

Mayes has previously said that enforcement of the 1864 ban would be stayed by court orders until at least Sept. 27.

"Because the repeal will be effective before Sept. 27, that means the territorial ban will not take effect in Arizona, so long as current court orders remain in place," Mayes spokesperson Richie Taylor wrote Monday in an email.

"Accordingly, Arizonans can still obtain, and providers cannot be prosecuted for, providing abortion care in accordance with Title 36."

