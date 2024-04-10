Arizonans react to near-total abortion ban

TechCrunch

General Motors' Cruise is redeploying robotaxis in Phoenix after nearly five months of paused operations, the company said in a blog post. Cruise will resume manual driving of its autonomous vehicles to create maps and gather road information in certain cities, starting with Phoenix, the company said Tuesday. The GM subsidiary already had a presence in Phoenix before it pulled its entire U.S.-based fleet last year following an incident in San Francisco that left a pedestrian stuck under and dragged by a Cruise robotaxi.