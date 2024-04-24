The University of Arizona Police Department said a woman reported that she was sexually harassed by a man impersonating a rideshare driver on Sunday.

According to a report shared under the Clery Act, the woman told police she asked the man if he was her scheduled ride to which he lied saying he was. The man picked her up near Main Gate Square and drove her to her home where they sat in the car.

The woman told police the man touched the woman over her clothes without her consent before she was able to escape the car and flee to a safe area.

The woman described the man to have a beard, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was a student at University of Arizona.

Police have not arrested any suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Safety is our top priority. UAPD and the Office of Public Safety remind people to never volunteer your name to rideshare drivers and ensure they have your information and are your scheduled ride before entering the vehicle," the department said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona woman says she was sexually harassed by fake rideshare driver