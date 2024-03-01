Arizona voting laws requiring proof of citizenship upheld by federal judge

A federal judge ruled in favor on Thursday of tighter voting restrictions for state elections and said the Arizona laws did not violate civil rights.

Arizona District Judge Susan Bolton ruled over a 2023 bench trial that oversaw complaints originating from the Department of Justice and seven different advocacy groups on Arizona house bills that they claimed were discriminatory against minority voters in Arizona.

Bolton said the plaintiffs of the case "failed to show that (the) voting laws were enacted with any discriminatory purpose."

House Bill 2492 and HB 2243 were both passed by the Arizona Legislature in 2022 and tightened the requirements for voters' citizenship and whether they could participate in state elections and through what means.

HB 2492 made it lawful to require proof of citizenship to participate in state elections, while HB 2243 required the quarterly reporting of the number of Arizona voters who did not list their citizenship status.

Bolton said the aimed goals of the laws to ensure fair voting processes addressed justified concerns while avoiding direct discriminatory practices.

Bolton noted in her ruling that Arizona's requirement for state election voters to list their place of birth violated the Civil Rights Act and National Voter Registration Act.

"The provision will result in the investigation of only naturalized citizens based on county recorders’ subjective beliefs that a naturalized individual is a non-citizen," the ruling read.

Bolton added that Arizona cannot reject state election forms without proof of citizenship, as long as the individual registers as a federal-only voter and is otherwise able to qualified to vote in the election.

In the lawsuit, the Department of Justice and advocacy groups, including Mi Familia Vota, Poder Latinx, Chicanos Por La Causa and Chicanos Por La Causa Action Fund said the foundation of these laws was unconstitutional and a violation of civil rights.

The groups echoed satisfaction with the court's ruling on citizenship requirement not being needed for federal elections but said that the continued existence of HB 2492 and 2243 violated civil rights and the Constitution.

“As discouraging as it is when activist politicians attack voting rights, especially targeting Latino and other marginalized communities, it is especially encouraging when the courts ultimately support democracy and justice," said Joseph Garcia of Chicanos Por La Causa, in a news release.

The groups still condemned HB 2492, which was described as "a law that turns the clock back on progress," in a 2022 announcement of the original complaint.

“In an echo of the Jim Crow era, the ‘reason to believe’ law gave election officials license to discriminate against naturalized citizens by subjecting them to baseless citizenship checks and registration cancellation whenever they merely suspected a voter was not a U.S. citizen,” said Jon Sherman, of the Fair Elections Center in a Friday news release.

“The court properly struck down some of the most problematic portions of the law,” said John A. Freedman, the group's senior pro bono legal counsel.

