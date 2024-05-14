Arizona troopers shoot, kill man suspected of killing his mother, 2 sisters in Mississippi

A man suspected of killing his mother and two sisters on Mother's Day in Mississippi was shot and killed in Arizona after officials say the man shot at state troopers.

The shooting took place Monday morning on U.S. Route 191 between Morenci and Clifton, near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers encountered Ivory James Welch III, a man originally from Ridgeland, Mississippi, who was on the run for allegedly shooting and killing his mother and two sisters Sunday evening, according to Ridgeland police.

"An arrest warrant was obtained and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force began searching for Welch," Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said in a statement. "Arizona State Troopers attempted to apprehend Welch and he fired upon the troopers and was fatally wounded in the gunfight."

Ridgeland Police identified the victims of the Mother's Day homicide as Ida Thomas Welch, 76, Vicky Renee Welch, 56, and Crystal Lynn Welch, 42.

The shooting was under investigation, Ridgeland police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona troopers shoot, kill triple homicide suspect from Mississippi