Arizona travelers headed north should expect delays due to weekend road closures

Portions of the Interstate 17, Loop 101, Loop 202, Interstate 10 and U.S. 60 will be closed or restricted over the weekend due to maintenance and construction.

The closures include a closure on northbound I-17 which could make travel lengthy.

Six major closures or restrictions were reported by the Arizona Department of Transportation for the weekend of Friday, May 17. Schedules are subject to change and some restrictions may end ahead of schedule. Find the latest traffic updates on az511.gov.

Here's what Arizonans should know about the freeway closures this weekend.

Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and State Route 74

Details: Northbound I-17 will be closed between Loop 303 and State Route 74 for pavement improvement. ADOT recommends allowing for extra travel time.

When: 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a. m. Monday.Alternate Routes: ADOT said northbound traffic should detour on northbound frontage road between Loop 303 and State Route 74. The travel agency recommends avoiding local streets and for high country travelers to consider driving before the closure.

Northbound Loop 101 closed between US 60 and Loop 202

Details: Northbound Loop 101, Price Freeway, will be closed between US 60, Superstition Freeway, and Loop 202, Red Mountain Freeway for pavement improvement work.

Southbound Loop 202 will, Red Mountain Freeway, ramp to eastbound US 60 will be closed for bridge maintenance.

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Alternate Routes: ADOT recommends drivers consider detouring onto US 60 or northbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

Eastbound US 60 closed

Details: Eastbound US 60, superstition freeway, closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue in Tempe for Construction.

Northbound SR 143, Hohokam Expressway, will be closed between Broadway Road and Washington Street.

When: 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.Alternate Routes: Driver on I-10 can use eastbound Loop 202, Santan Freeway, to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway).

Southbound Loop 202 closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue

Details: Southbound Loop 202, South Mountain Freeway, will be closed between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue for bridge maintenance.

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternate Routes: ADOT said traffic will detour onto Southbound 51st Avenue.

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 and State Route 51

Details: Eastbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and State Route 51 for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.Alternate Routes: ADOT said traffic can detour onto southbound I-17 and reconnect will the I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 and Seventh Avenue

Details: Westbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be closed.

When: 9 p.m.. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.Alternate Routes: Westbound I-10 traffic will need to detour on northbound I-17 to connect with I-10, according to ADOT.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about Arizona weekend freeway closures